Amazing photography by Liu Bolin

I went to Fotografiska museum in Stockholm, Sweden this weekend which is the best and almost only photomuseum. The main event is the works of late Robert Mapplethorpe. Although I liked what I saw from him, I discovered an amazing artist with the name of Liu Bolin, from China. His work with the “The Invisible Man” is so great! He painted himself and took portraits and it is just looks amazing to me. The thing is that the painting he did is not that great which tells me that thing in a photo does not have to be perfect for looking perfect.