Book Press Release Example

A press release sample for a Book Release. Feel free to use this text as a template but you are not allowed to resell it.

Books Publisher Inc.

435 Bookroad, NY 43893

www.booksai.com

Phone– 555.555.5555

Fax – 555.555.5555

[email protected]

PRESS RELEASE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Tess Anderson

Office: 555.555.5555

Pager: 555.555.5555

Jolene Heather Explores Familial Relations in New Book

Author Jolene Heather grew up with a big extended family. Now she taps that experience in the first of a planned series of books which speculate on what might have happened had Romeo and Juliet lived and gotten married. The book is entitled “Life with the Montagues" and is written from the perspective of Juliet Capulet.

Heather drew from her many experiences growing up to come up with plot ideas. “Family experiences are universal," the author said. “You just put people together in any kind of semi-permanent way and all kinds of things happen."

Heather also was attracted to the Romeo and Juliet characters. “I always loved the story, but, like most fans, wished they had lived. Now I get to make that happen."

The series will capture the foibles, heartbreaks and fun of extended family life. The stories will have their serious side, but will show a lighter side as well. Romeo and Juliet will try to raise a family while appeasing their in-laws, who still don’t get along too well.

Jolene Heather has written 14 novels including the bestselling “Crickets Sing in the Shower." She lives outside Wenatchee, Washington with her husband, three cats and Golden Retriever.

###