Event Press Release Example

A press release sample for an event. Feel free to use this text as a template but you are not allowed to resell it.

Morning Mist Health Foods

2 Foodroad, FL 35367

www.morningmist.com

Phone– 555.555.5555

Fax – 555.555.5555

[email protected]

PRESS RELEASE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Manny Squire

Office: 555.555.5555

Pager: 555.555.5555

Morning Mist Health Foods Inaugurates College Town Marathon

Morning Mist Health Foods Inc. had its beginnings in Chapel Hill, NC. Now the national chain has returned to the college town to sponsor the First Annual Chapel Hill-Durham Marathon. The race will take place on April, 27th and has already attracted many well-known marathoners, including multi-race winners Herb Putkin and Shelly Walters.

“Morning Mist is all about health and staying young," said company CEO Manny Squire, “What better way to give back than to have a road race between these two great college towns."

Morning Mist was founded by Squire and college roommate Tracy Scroggins as a small health food store in Chapel Hill near the University of North Carolina campus. The company grew to several stores in the Raleigh area, including one in Durham near Duke University. Morning Mist has expanded to forty-five full-size grocery stores nationwide.

“The race will start in front of the Duke store and follow highway 501 to the original Chapel Hill store," said company president Scroggins. “We hope this becomes a great tradition".

Morning Mist Health Food was founded in 1989. It is headquartered in Raleigh, NC, and employs 12,500 people in the US and Canada. It is listed on NASDAQ as MMHF.

###