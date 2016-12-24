How to see how many people liked or shared your site on Facebook

Every wondered how many people pressed the like button for your site? Or how many shares you have on Facebook? As it is pretty important to get those facts or atleast fun to see it this is how you do it. And it is pretty easy but not super well known.

1. Go to http://www.facebook.com/insights/ (and I assume that you are logged into Facebook)

2. There you get a META tag that you need to put in your header of your site. Ask your webmaster to do so if you can’t do it yourself.

3. When this is done you get a great deal of statistics that you can spend the weekend going through! It is great to have when you change something on your site and want to see the impact of the change.

Good luck getting your site on the social sites!