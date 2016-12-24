So now that you wrote your killer press release it does not stop there. There is no use to write one and not to distribute the press release. The first step is to put the release on your facebook page, twitter and all the other social media channels, then submit it to a press release distribution system. These are the systems we like:

Mynewsdesk

One service that we LOVE is the Mynewsdesk platform. Great value for your money and they provide excellent service with press and brand engagement. I don’t think you need to test any more Press Release distribution sites as this is the one to go for. Major companies like Google.se and Ford use them. You can even try them for free now! www.mynewsdesk.com

Ofcourse there are many more distribution systems but this is the one that is recommended by us.