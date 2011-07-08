Use free webfonts from Google

When I was looking for fonts the other day I found the font tool from Google. The great thing about this is that Google will host the fonts for you so you can easily implement them so you can use any font you like from the site on your own site. Which has always been kind of tricky. Now it is kind of a copy paste thing as you just copy a code if you want to use a certain font and put it in the header. And then just change the CSS.

I really like the interface as it is fast and it is a great way to test fonts for a logo etc. Not that many fonts but really great!

Check it out here: http://www.google.com/webfonts/v2#HomePlace:home