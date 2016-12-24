New site: Collection of great webapps

Internet becomes more and more interactive and useful for many different purposes. Many of the services and tools that previous were dependent of downloadable software, now works perfectly online, directly in your browser.

I personally have all my apps within my Chrome(yes, I use chrome) bookmark bar which is updated across browsers.

A great, new page that has undertaken the huge task of collecting many of those online apps are HandyWebApps.com. Apparently at present a Beta version, but still a very useful and interesting site that gives you an overview of what´s avaliable. Check it out, it is pretty handy.

From the same company that started Webb TV.